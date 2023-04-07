Amazing floor plan in and unbeatable location! You'll love this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with an office AND bonus room all on one level! Two bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom set up with walk-in closets. Professionally and intentionally designed, this home has a soaring vaulted living room, 10' ceilings elsewhere, 8' doors, engineered hardwood and tile flooring, WOLF appliances, huge kitchen island, and custom cabinetry. Enjoy the superior craftsmanship in this luxury home in one of Twin Falls' finest communities!