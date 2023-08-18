PRICE IMPROVEMENT! WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL MADISON Model by Highland Homes! Farmhouse with timeless charm in a prime location! This farmhouse style home delivers all the wow-factors. Grand 10' ceilings throughout, luxury vinyl plank floors, chef-grade WOLF appliances, custom cabinetry, vaulted upstairs bonus room with an office on the main that can dual as a mother-in-law suite/5th bedroom. The gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a show-stopping island...a Highland signature! This home sits on an acre lot with natural gas, fiber internet and full landscaping! Enjoy the best of functionality and supreme quality craftsmanship in this luxury home located in one of Twin Falls' finest developments.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $1,049,900
