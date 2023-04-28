Amazing floor plan in and unbeatable location! You'll love this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with an office AND bonus room all on one level! Two bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom set up with walk-in closets. Professionally and intentionally designed, this home has a soaring vaulted living room, 10' ceilings elsewhere, 8' doors, engineered hardwood and tile flooring, WOLF appliances, huge kitchen island, and custom cabinetry. Enjoy the superior craftsmanship in this luxury home in one of Twin Falls' finest communities!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $1,025,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The man, identified as Kenneth Trevor Miller, slipped and fell into the canyon at about 2 p.m. at Federation Point, Twin Falls Police Lt. Crai…
Meet this year's inductees
Cement walls prevented a Burley man from climbing out of an irrigation canal near Hazelton, police say.
Chelsea (Brittney) Infanger 30, of Salmon, had flown the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan from Salt Lake City, Utah delivering UPS packages when the …
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.