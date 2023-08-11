This thoughfully designed Westlake floor plan by Highland Homes sits on one acre in the gorgeous Wild Rose Estates in NE Twin Falls/Kimberly. 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths, bonus and an office all on a single level. Chef-grade appliance which you'd expect in a home at this price point. Relax in the stunning claw foot tub in the Primary Bath after a long day. Natural gas, pressurized irrigation, full landscaping and fiber internet add to the many extra features offered in this amazing home!