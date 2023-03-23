WELCOME TO YOUR FOREVER HOME! This stunning, new construction 4 bedroom + office residence by Henning Homes is sure to impress. Take a tour and find yourself in awe of the exquisite custom modern cabinetry and tile work throughout. Enjoy cozy evenings around the fireplace or whip up a feast in the gourmet kitchen with professional appliances, solid surface countertops, a spacious pantry with space for a second fridge, and all the bells & whistles you could ever want. The outdoor oasis awaits you where you can entertain family & friends on your covered patio or take advantage of this blank canvas lot with dedicated 30 amp power for RV parking included. Perfect for creating your own dream backyard or adding on a shop. With 1 acre of endless possibilities at your fingertips, it's time to make this house YOUR home!
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $925,000
