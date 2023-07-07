WELCOME TO YOUR FOREVER HOME! This stunning, new construction 4 bedroom + office residence by Henning Homes is sure to impress. Take a tour and find yourself in awe of the exquisite custom modern cabinetry and tile work throughout. Enjoy cozy evenings around the fireplace or whip up a feast in the gourmet kitchen with professional appliances, solid surface countertops, a spacious pantry with space for a second fridge, and all the bells & whistles you could ever want. The outdoor oasis awaits you where you can entertain family & friends on your covered patio or take advantage of this blank canvas lot with dedicated 30 amp power for RV parking included. Perfect for creating your own dream backyard or adding on a shop. With 1 acre of endless possibilities at your fingertips, it's time to make this house YOUR home!
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $835,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
JONES: After driving North Idaho College to the brink, the Idaho Freedom Foundation is trying to commandeer rural school district boards acros…
At the most southern point of the Snake River, the entire stream squeezes through a 40-foot chute in the canyon near Murtaugh.
Declo High School graduate Derek Matthews won gold at the U20 Pan-American Greco-Roman Championships on Thursday in Santiago, Chile.
The Magic Valley prepares to celebrate the Fourth of July with activities and fireworks. Here's how your town plans to celebrate.
Motorist that injured trooper might only face three days on work detail.