Welcome home!! Every inch of this stunning 4 bed 3.5 bath home has been meticulously planned and crafted with heated tile floors in the master bathroom, a pre-wired theater room, and hand cut joinery timber frame on the front entry and back porches. Inside you will find a dream kitchen complete with brand new appliances, quartz counter tops, an over the stove pot filler, and a large walk in pantry. The open and airy floor plan is ideal for entertaining and has a stunning propane fireplace perfect for cozying up around on the cooler nights. Attention to detail is apparent in every room including the pass-through master closet/laundry room design. This one is a must see! All this in an animal friendly subdivision with pressurized irrigation!
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $779,000
