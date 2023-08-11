Nestled in the scenic community of Kimberly, Idaho, this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom residence offers 2059 square feet of comfortable living space. Set on a 1.8 acre lot, this home boasts modern solar panels, reflecting a commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. Nature lovers will appreciate the proximity to Rock Creek, situated less than a mile away, offering an array of outdoor activities to enjoy. Golf enthusiasts will be drawn to the neighboring Pleasant Valley Golf Course, just a short drive away, adding a touch of luxury to this already fantastic property. Combining natural beauty with modern amenities, this house offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience in a highly sought-after location.