Nestled in the scenic community of Kimberly, Idaho, this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom residence offers 2059 square feet of comfortable living space. Set on a 1.8 acre lot, this home boasts modern solar panels, reflecting a commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. Nature lovers will appreciate the proximity to Rock Creek, situated less than a mile away, offering an array of outdoor activities to enjoy. Golf enthusiasts will be drawn to the neighboring Pleasant Valley Golf Course, just a short drive away, adding a touch of luxury to this already fantastic property. Combining natural beauty with modern amenities, this house offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience in a highly sought-after location.
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $699,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Burley wide receiver Gatlin Bair announced his commitment to Boise State on Saturday night and becomes the Broncos' highest-ranked recruit in …
Q: The kids are with me every few days. It’s a tough schedule, particularly when the kids are in school. We often forget things. This time the…
Death notices for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Death notices for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
The Twin Falls location will be Chipotle’s sixth in Idaho but first outside of the Treasure Valley.