Welcome to Evening Star Subdivision. This Custom 4 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home has split Bedroom floor plan. Elegant entry flows the Bedrooms 2 and 3 to Private Great room from the Front door. Open Livingroom to Large Kitchen with lots of Countertop space. Large laundry room. Tile Shower, Quartz Countertops, Custom Cabinets, LVP flooring, Low pile carpet in the Bedroom, Large Tile shower, Dual vanity, 3 Car garage, RV Bay, Garage could hold 5 cars. 1 Acre Lot close to Twin Falls and Kimberly Idaho.
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $675,000
