Every attention to detail went into this modern custom home! The largest lot in ParkVista Estates. The RV Garage is 16ft by 40ft W/ a Utility Sink. Large Covered Porch Entry/Patio, Pella 250 Series Windows/Doors, Exterior Gas Plumbing for BBQ or Firepit, Upgraded Insulation Package, and 100% Stucco with Shiplap/Stone Exterior. Oversized Walkways, Upgraded Cabinets W/ Over & Under Lighting, Oversized Pantry W/ Appliance Shelf, KitchenAid Appliances, Quartz Countertops, LVP Flooring Throughout W/ Upgraded Carpet in Bedrooms, plus a Laundry Sink. Wired for Networking & Coax to each room. Pre-Wired for Electric Fireplace Upgrade. The backyard and side yard is large enough for a future shop! Front landscaping is included and to be completed in Spring 2023. Move in Ready by 12/15/22.
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $660,000
