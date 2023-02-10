Every attention to detail went into this modern custom home! The largest lot in ParkVista Estates. The RV Garage is 16ft by 40ft W/ a Utility Sink. Large Covered Porch Entry/Patio, Pella 250 Series Windows/Doors, Exterior Gas Plumbing for BBQ or Firepit, Upgraded Insulation Package, and 100% Stucco with Shiplap/Stone Exterior. Oversized Walkways, Upgraded Cabinets W/ Over & Under Lighting, Oversized Pantry W/ Appliance Shelf, KitchenAid Appliances, Quartz Countertops, LVP Flooring Throughout W/ Upgraded Carpet in Bedrooms, plus a Laundry Sink. Wired for Networking & Coax to each room. Pre-Wired for Electric Fireplace Upgrade. The backyard and side yard is large enough for a future shop! Front landscaping is included and to be completed in Spring 2023. Move in Ready by mid Feb. 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $655,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaners said they found drugs in his room after he was arrested
LM Meats is a new beef ranch that started up in the last few months and is ready to help take stress off of farmers who can’t find availabilit…
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Elizabeth Rose Crofts was charged in November 2021 after police issued an Amber Alert regarding the child.
Death notices for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.