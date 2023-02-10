Great value in this contemporary farm house, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 2754 sq ft., split floor plan, build by Better Homes Construction. This home features white interiors, accented with wood tones shelves in the custom kitchen and the fireplace, quartz countertops through out, luxury vinyl plank, carpet, custom fireplace with mantle and stone work, hidden pantry, bonus room with closet and full bathroom, remarkable tile work and unique design, recirculating hot water pump and this home is way over insulated for Idaho winer days, oversized 3 car garage with storage space and much more. Call your favorite agent today to view this beautiful home.