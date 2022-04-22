4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $550,000

Be the first to know
A mother charged with conspiring to kill her children, her estranged husband and a lover’s wife refused to enter a plea to murder and other charges on Tuesday, prompting an Idaho judge to enter a not guilty plea on her behalf. Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell, were both at the courthouse in the eastern Idaho town of St. Anthony for separate court proceedings. The couple face numerous charges in the bizarre case, including conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.
On Thursday, Minidoka County Coroner C.V. “Lucky” Bourn released the name of a pilot who died Wednesday when her plane crashed onto the roof of Gem State Processing.
Congratulations to these families!
A federal judge voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transit as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.
Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.
Neighbor says Minidoka sheriff candidate harassed him; candidate says it's "a smear campaign."
BUHL — The robotics team from Buhl High School competed in Regional Championships in Nampa early this month. Out of 28 teams, Buhl came away w…
Reflecting on what they lost, Eve Collins, Susan Buhler and the Castaneda family look to the future after the fire that destroyed the iconic Radio Rondevoo building.
The man's supervisor chastised him for "stealing his co-workers'" joy and "being a little girl," according to a lawsuit.
Meet the Times-News boys basketball player of the year.
