4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $534,900

Kimberly Idaho Subdivision homes are beautiful and a great community..... Welcome to Heritage Farms. This Custom 4 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home has split Bedroom floor plan. Elegant entry flows the Bedrooms 2 and 3 to Private Great room from the Front door. Open Livingroom to Large Kitchen with lots of Countertop space. Large laundry room.. Full Stucco and Rock front Elevation with Vinyl sides and rear of home for maintenance free care. Tile Shower, Quartz Countertops, Custom Cabinets, Under mount lighting, LVP flooring, Low pile carpet in the Bedrooms, Wrap around Tile shower, Dual vanity, Soaker tub in Master Bedroom. Rain gutters, 3 Car garage, RV parking, Full front -rear Sod and Sprinkler. Rendering is of a previous home with a 2 car garage. Home can still be changed.