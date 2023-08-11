A gorgeous custom two-story home in the highly sought-after Ballards Way subdivision! This dream home has it all: custom cabinets, a stunning stone fireplace, beautiful quartz countertops, and sleek stainless steel appliances. Need a home office? This one has got you covered! With 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and not one but two living rooms, this home offers plenty of room for everyone. Plus, a three-car garage and a convenient mudroom provide ample storage space for all your needs. Enjoy the serene outdoors on the covered back patio and porch while admiring the stone accents that add extra charm to the exterior. With lots of closet and storage space throughout, this place has everything you've been looking for! Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity - book your showing today! Home is under construction. Photos similar.
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $529,999
