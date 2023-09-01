Brand new home, features quartz countertops throughout, 3 car garage, and a big back patio with a view. This 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath is blocks away from the elementary school. Home will have a vinyl fence and yard with auto sprinklers. Minutes away from the interstate and a short drive to the mountains. 1 year warranty included. Come see this home!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $529,900
