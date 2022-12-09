 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $499,900

Custom built drop zones at the front door and again in the mud room entry from the garage marry function and frill. The bench in the mud room is 14' long with windows flooding the room with light. There is a generous pantry at the end of the mud room which adjoins the kitchen. Inside you'll find a full vaulted ceiling with open beams. Stone countertops throughout, LVP in all common areas, oversized windows, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Primary bath has a soaker tub and walk-in shower, double vanities, and a roomy closet. Exterior extras include full landscaping, sprinklers front and back, 3 car garage, space for RV, fenced corner lot, rain gutters. Wrap this all up into 1942 square feet of usable, beautiful living space.

