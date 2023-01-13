4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $499,000

WOW! WOW! WOW! Seller is OFFERING $5000.00 credit that can be used towards landscaping, closing costs, interest rate buy downs and/or more! This show stopping new modern farmhouse is a dream! Newly built, this home features to much to list, but we will try. It features 4 bed, 3 bath, a fireplace, custom cabinets, fully fenced, covered patio, LVP, dual vanities, walk-in closets, water softener, tile showers, and a 3 car garage to name a few. The finishes on this home are stunning. Located in one of the most desired school districts, this home has it all. Schedule a showing today!