This newly built modern farmhouse is a fantastic option for those seeking a property with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2034 sq ft, single level with a bonus room with attached full bathroom! This house offers ample space and luxurious features. The stunning finishes and custom cabinets add a touch of elegance to the property. Some of the notable features of this home include: a fireplace, fully fenced low maintenance backyard, covered patio, RV parking, so one can explore Idaho minus yardwork, luxury vinyl plank flooring (LVP), granite counter tops, dual vanities in the master bathroom, and a gorgeous tiled walk-in dual head shower, walk in closets, open shelving, natural gas, and a water softener, . The three-car garage provides plenty of room for vehicles and additional storage. Constructed by Josh Ruf Custom Homes, this property guarantees high quality and a functional floor plan. Whether you're looking for a stylish and comfortable living space or a property with excellent resale potential.