Welcome to your dream home! This better than new Josh Ruf Custom home has all the amenities, upgrades, and finishes to impress you. Nestled on a large corner lot, this 2,107 sq ft home has a spacious three car garage, RV parking, beautiful landscaping, and a stunning stucco & stone finish. As you enter the home you will be pleased to find four bedrooms, two bathrooms (each with dual vanities), a custom stone fireplace with a mantle, a large walk in laundry room with cabinets and granite, plenty of storage closets, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. The heart of the home, the kitchen, is lined with beautiful quality custom black walnut cabinets paired with a stunning granite stone countertop. With amazing stainless appliances, you will be fully equipped in this kitchen. The large breakfast bar that opens into the dining room will be perfect for hosting and entertaining. The master bedroom features multiple closets, walk in tile shower, dual vanity, and a powder vanity. Call for a showing today!