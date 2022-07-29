4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $493,150
PAUL — A Murtaugh man driving an ATV died Thursday afternoon after failing to yield to a pickup truck west of Paul, police say.
TWIN FALLS — A Buhl man faces multiple charges after being apprehended Sunday morning after an attempted break-in at a house near Harmon Park,…
The U.S. Forest Service says two pilots have died of their injuries after their firefighting helicopter crashed in Idaho. Killed were 41-year-old Thomas Hayes of Post Falls, Idaho, and 36-year-old Jared Bird of Anchorage, Alaska. Mary Cernicek with the Salmon-Challis National Forest says the CH-47D Series “Chinook” helicopter crashed Thursday in the Salmon River near the small town of Salmon. The pilots were employees of the Anchorage-based ROTAK, which owned the aircraft and was contracted to help fight the Moose Fire burning about 21 miles north of Salmon. Cernicek said both pilots were military veterans.
Opinion: Why are we Republicans? The events of the recently held Idaho GOP convention have many of our friends and neighbors asking themselves that question and frankly asking us if we still support the party.
After more than 14 years of serving on City Council, Shawn Barigar on Monday announced that he will be stepping down as councilor to pursue the position of economic development director for Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS — At first, graffiti-like painting discovered Tuesday morning along downtown’s Art Alley looked like a deliberate act of vandalism.
TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls woman died Friday afternoon in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 after a vehicle failed to yield, Idaho State Police said i…
TWIN FALLS — Police are seeking the public’s help in an investigation of a confrontation that occurred during an abortion rights protest July …
TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Canal Co. has announced it will reduce deliveries to one-half of a miner’s inch starting Monday.
