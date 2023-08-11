Kimberly Idaho Subdivision homes are beautiful and a great community..... Welcome to Heritage Farms. This Custom 4 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home has split Bedroom floor plan. Elegant entry flows the Bedrooms 2 and 3 to Private Great room from the Front door. Open Livingroom to Large Kitchen with lots of Countertop space. Large laundry room. Rock Front and Painted rock board Elevation with Vinyl sides and rear of home for maintenance free care. Tile Shower, Quartz Countertops, Custom Cabinets, Under mount lighting, LVP flooring, Low pile carpet in the Bedroom, Large Tile shower, Dual vanity, 3 Car garage, RV parking, Full front -rear Sod and Sprinkler. Floor plan has been modified some from the blue prints. Home will have cabinets installed first week in August. If you loved the CA Homes Parade home and colors here is a single level with same color selection in many areas.