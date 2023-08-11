Welcome to The Emerson - a brand-new 4-bedroom, 3-bath home that boasts luxury, comfort, and exceptional quality. This home is a true gem located in Ballard's Way subdivision. As you step inside, you'll be greeted with a stunning open-concept living space that flows seamlessly, creating the perfect atmosphere for relaxation and entertaining. The custom cabinets and quartz/granite countertops in the kitchen are a perfect addition to the premium appliances. The home is filled with natural light that highlights the beauty of each space, giving an airy and cozy feel. The master suite boasts a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet, providing the ultimate relaxation and comfort. This beautiful home is built with exceptional quality and modern design elements like luxury vinyl plank flooring, designer lighting, and a large porch in the front for enjoying the neighborhood.
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $479,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Burley wide receiver Gatlin Bair announced his commitment to Boise State on Saturday night and becomes the Broncos' highest-ranked recruit in …
Q: The kids are with me every few days. It’s a tough schedule, particularly when the kids are in school. We often forget things. This time the…
Death notices for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Death notices for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
The Twin Falls location will be Chipotle’s sixth in Idaho but first outside of the Treasure Valley.