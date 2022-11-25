Seller is offering 3% of the sales price as a seller concession that can be used for closing costs/prepaids, rate buydown, or upgrades. Brand new home by Payne Construction. 4 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom floor plan. 4th bedroom would make a great den. Open kitchen/dining living room area. Spacious primary bedroom and bath with oversized walk-in shower. Kitchen features a large island, Quartz counter tops with tiled backsplash, pantry, gas range, microwave, dishwasher included. The exterior is stucco and rock with white metal eaves. The home has a high efficient gas furnace and a 3 car garage that will include a white garage door with windows. Seller will be installing a vinyl fence with gate on the garage side of home.
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $469,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pickup truck went off road and rolled down mountain, ejecting 3 people.
The display at First Federal Park at Sunway will be lit every evening from Thanksgiving through New Years.
Road was blocked for almost 4 hours
Semi was loaded with 112,000 pounds of barley and couldn't stop in time, police say.
Temperatures are forecast to be more seasonal through Sunday, with highs in the mid-40s and overnight lows in the 20s, according to Accuweather.
Police say two men defrauded Twin Falls Walmart and likely hoped to return items for cash at Jerome Walmart.
After nearly two months, law enforcement confirms death
“It’s difficult to express how important she is to the arts in Idaho, and in particular in the Magic Valley,” colleague Shane Brown said.
The Broncos survived a wild final minute to beat the Cowboys and clinch a spot in the Mountain West championship game, which will be played at Albertsons Stadium on Dec. 3.
Congratulations to these families!