4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $469,900

Seller is offering 3% of the sales price as a seller concession that can be used for closing costs/prepaids, rate buydown, or upgrades. Brand new home by Payne Construction. 4 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom floor plan. 4th bedroom would make a great den. Open kitchen/dining living room area. Spacious primary bedroom and bath with oversized walk-in shower. Kitchen features a large island, Quartz counter tops with tiled backsplash, pantry, gas range, microwave, dishwasher included. The exterior is stucco and rock with white metal eaves. The home has a high efficient gas furnace and a 3 car garage that will include a white garage door with windows. Seller will be installing a vinyl fence with gate on the garage side of home.

