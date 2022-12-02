4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $469,900

NEW PRICE ! FENCE INCLUDED! $10,000 RATE BUY DOWN CREDIT! NEWLY COMPLETED! Enjoy this beautiful open floor plan with a cozy fireplace built by Magic Valley Builders LLC, Vaulted & 10 ft ceilings, custom cabinets, granite through- out. Featuring full tile back splash, walk in shower, soaker tub, large walk- in closet, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. Inviting covered front porch leads to entry way that offers 10 ft. ceilings throughout and also includes a comfortable covered back porch for summer entertaining! The beautiful kitchen showcases quartz counters, custom built cabinets, full tile back splash, and pantry with additional cabinet storage in the island. Split bedroom floor plan. Master includes a walk-in closet, dual sinks and tile shower with soaker tub. Enjoy the attached 3 car garage with additional storage above and a pull-down ladder to access storage room. INCLUDES FRONT & BACKYARD SPRINKLERS/SOD, RV parking. This home has it all! Welcome Home! Seller will include buying down the buyers rate.