Great Kimberly Location! Well maintained home in like new condition! 4 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom floor plan. 4th bedroom would make a great den. Open kitchen/dining living room area. Spacious primary bedroom and bath with oversized walk-in shower. Kitchen features a large island, solid surface counter tops with tiled backsplash, pantry, gas range, microwave, dishwasher included. The home has a high efficient gas furnace and a 3 car garage. Large backyard with covered patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $469,900
