This newly built modern farmhouse is a fantastic option for those seeking a property with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2034 sq ft, single level with a bonus room with attached full bathroom! This house offers ample space and luxurious features. The stunning finishes and custom cabinets add a touch of elegance to the property. Some of the notable features of this home include: a fireplace, fully fenced low maintenance backyard, covered patio, RV parking, luxury vinyl plank flooring (LVP), granite counter tops, dual vanities in the master bathroom, and a gorgeous tiled walk-in dual head shower, walk in closets, open shelving, natural gas, and a water softener. The three-car garage provides plenty of room for vehicles and additional storage. Constructed by Josh Ruf Custom Homes, this property guarantees high quality and a functional floor plan. Whether you're looking for a stylish and comfortable living space or a property with excellent resale potential.