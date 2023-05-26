This Alluring 4 bed 2 bath home finds itself nestled in the highly requested Ridgeline Kimberly subdivision. Sitting on .22 of an acre with a generous 3 car garage, this new build will shine like a diamond with to many upgrades to list at this price point. Granite counter tops and large island, LVP and tile flooring, custom countertops and stainless steel appliances, along with the always popular open floorpan make this home a homerun when hosting or enjoying time the family. The fourth bedroom can double as an office, the Grand chamber showcases dual vanities, full tile shower, and granite coutertops. The three car garage gives you ample space for your vehicles and hobbies galore. Front sod and seed in the back with full sprinklers will let you stroll right into a turn key property. It doesn't get better than NEW!