Front sod and sprinklers will be completed by August 18th. The Aspen floor plan offers a split bedroom layout as well as a split 3 car garage layout. This home is designed with stucco and rock exterior, front sprinklers and sod are completed and offers additional driveway parking. Inside you will find waterproof luxury vinyl flooring throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms. Custom, locally made cabinets include soft close cabinets and drawers, hidden waste bin, and pull out shelves. Black plumbing and electrical fixtures give this home a clean esthetic. Cozy fireplace to enjoy during the cooler days. Come see your new home!