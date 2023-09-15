Beautiful, better than new, single level home with a large open kitchen, dining and living room. Turn key, all the work is done! Come enjoy the over $16,000 recently spent on a fully landscaped and low maintenance rear yard, extra large patio, curbing, full sprinklers with drip system and garden space. Home features a large open kitchen with white quartz countertops and full tile backsplash, custom cabinets throughout, stainless steel appliances (including the refrigerator) gas range and a walk in pantry, tray ceiling in the master bedroom, large walk in closet, vaulted living room & kitchen plus 9 ft ceilings in the bedrooms, Quartz countertops throughout and includes blinds. The 3-car garage has valuable extra storage above in the attic, with pull-down stairs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a truly turn key, better than new home where all the work is already done for you! Low HOA fees includes the cost of pressurized irrigation for this very energy efficient home, means savings for you.