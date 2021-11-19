4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $459,900

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Burley man and a Burley teen died on Sunday after a vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 27 and 200 South.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Cassia County girl.
Owner Roger Sutherland said he is interested in possibly opening a smaller version of the restaurant in the future. It would be similar to an Italian Café Rio.
A pickup crashed south of Bliss early Friday, killing a 24-year-old passenger, Idaho State Police said.
A woman died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash west of Burley.
The family's lawsuit said jail staff mistook an infection related to her amputation for withdrawals from opioid drugs, and Eads would be alive if she was treated properly. She died after spending 14 days in jail.
A Burley child was found early Wednesday in Nevada after she was reported missing or kidnapped on Tuesday.
A man living in Jerome was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
She got $42,451.41 in Supplemental Security Income and $107,293.73 in other benefits for herself and her children by giving wrong information.
The man told bystanders his car was a bomb, lead police on a chase, got his car stuck and then fled on foot before getting tangled in a barbed-wire fence, police said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.