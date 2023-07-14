Summer Savings happening NOW! Up to $25,000 to use towards rate buydown, closing costs, upgrades, and more! At 2046 square feet, the Snowbrush is an efficiently-designed, oversized single level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chef’s dream, with a large island, plenty of cupboard storage and counter space. The expansive living room and adjoining dining area complete this eating and entertainment space, with the added appeal of a covered patio area off of the great room. The spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom with extra counter space, separate shower and soaking tub, plus an enormous closet. The other three sizable bedrooms, one of which can be converted into a den or office, share a second bathroom with a dual vanity.