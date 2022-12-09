 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $450,000

Brand new home by Payne Construction. 4 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom floor plan. 4th bedroom would make a great den. Open kitchen/dining living room area. Spacious primary bedroom and bath with oversized walk-in shower. Kitchen features a large island, Quartz counter tops with tiled backsplash, pantry, gas range, microwave, dishwasher included. The exterior is stucco and rock with white metal eaves. The home has a high efficient gas furnace and a 3 car garage that will include a white garage door with windows.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Geraldine Thaete, 57, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Filer. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News