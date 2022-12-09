Brand new home by Payne Construction. 4 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom floor plan. 4th bedroom would make a great den. Open kitchen/dining living room area. Spacious primary bedroom and bath with oversized walk-in shower. Kitchen features a large island, Quartz counter tops with tiled backsplash, pantry, gas range, microwave, dishwasher included. The exterior is stucco and rock with white metal eaves. The home has a high efficient gas furnace and a 3 car garage that will include a white garage door with windows.
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $450,000
