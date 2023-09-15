Welcome to your dream home! This exquisite 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and functionality. Nestled in a desirable neighborhood, this home is a true gem with upgraded amenities, additional storage, and an abundance of natural light.The four bedrooms in this home are thoughtfully designed with comfort in mind. Each room offers plenty of space, plush carpeting, and large windows that flood the rooms with natural light. The master suite is a true retreat, featuring a walk-in closet and a spa-like ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower. Car enthusiasts and those in need of extra storage space will appreciate the attached three-car garage. With plenty of room for vehicles, tools, and storage, this garage is a true asset to the property.