$10,000 seller concession is being offered; may be used towards landscaping, fence, buy downs, closing costs, or other. Perfect time to get into a beautiful new construction home this spring and enjoy your new yard with the warming weather. Time is still available to select some personal touches during the final stages of construction. Estimated completion date is mid April. Homes sits on .25 aces on a corner lot in the desirable Kimberly. Inside you'll find waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout with cozy carpet in all bedrooms. Low maintenance Tyvarian covers your shower and tub surround reaching up to the ceiling. Cozy fireplace comes with stone surround stretching from floor to ceiling. Some photo's are of a similar property. Virtual staging is provided in some photo's to illustrate the potential. Come see your new home!