READY TO MOVE IN NEW CONSTRUCTION - Welcome to your dream home at 755 Sunnyridge Ct E! This stunning 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house offers a spacious and open concept layout, perfect for family gatherings and entertaining guests. The dual master vanities and luxurious granite countertops add a touch of elegance to the kitchen. Equipped with stainless steel appliances, cooking will be a delightful experience. Situated on a .27 acre corner lot, you'll have plenty of space to relax or play in the large backyard. With front landscaping already taken care of, you can simply move in and enjoy. The property also features a three-car garage, providing ample parking space for your vehicles. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own your dream home in a wonderful neighborhood.