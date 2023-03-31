Construction is estimated to be finished mid May on this beautiful home. Located in the desirable Kimberly Idaho, and a short drive of about 15-20 minutes to all the conveniences that Twin Falls has to offer. Exterior consists of full stucco and stone siding. Inside you'll find waterproof luxury vinyl planking throughout the main living area with carpet in all bedrooms. Custom, locally made, cabinets come with soft close cabinets and drawers. Tyvarian shower surround runs the length of floor to ceiling in the master bath, and Tyvarian tub surround in the guest bath. Cozy fireplace is covered is stone from floor to ceiling. Come see your new home!