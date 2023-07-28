Almost new construction but with a yard. Exterior of home consists of stucco and rock. Inside you'll find a large main living area with a split bedroom design. Ample countertop and cabinet space in the large and open kitchen. Waterproof LVP flooring through the main living area with cozy carpet in the bedrooms. Custom, locally made, cabinets features soft close in both cabinets and drawers. Custom, low maintenance, Tyvarian in both hall bath and master shower. Undermount sinks throughout, with solid surface countertops. Beautiful fireplace with rock surround from floor to ceiling. Come see your new home!