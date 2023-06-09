Enjoy the summer in your new home. This open layout, less than one year old, home is move in ready. The openness of the main living space allows for great entertainment. Cozy fireplace for the cooler days is covered in stone from floor to ceiling. Waterproof LVP flooring runs throughout, with cozy carpet in the bedrooms. Hard surface countertop with under mount sinks. Tyvarian shower and tub surround to the ceiling, with a separate soaker tub in the master bath. Come see your new home!