Enjoy the summer in your new home. This open layout, less than one year old, home is move in ready. The openness of the main living space allows for great entertainment. Cozy fireplace for the cooler days is covered in stone from floor to ceiling. Waterproof LVP flooring runs throughout, with cozy carpet in the bedrooms. Hard surface countertop with under mount sinks. Tyvarian shower and tub surround to the ceiling, with a separate soaker tub in the master bath. Come see your new home!
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney Brad Calbo faces four charges, including two felonies, following his arrest in Lincoln City, Oregon.
Woman told police that a day before the crash, she licked lid that had a white substance on it
A child died after colliding with a car Monday in Jerome, police say.
The girlfriend of a Gooding man who was found murdered and a man who claims to be her nephew have been arrested in connection with Roger Dries…
Pair charged with death of Roger Driesel are being held without bond