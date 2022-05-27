4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $446,100

Be the first to know
A 59-year-old man from Hagerman was driving east in a Toyota Tundra and failed to maintain his lane, Idaho State Police said. The resulting collision injured three people.
The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school.
Congratulations to these families!
All those killed at a Texas elementary school were in the same fourth-grade classroom, an official says. Follow live coverage here.
11-year-old Miah Cerrillo shares chilling details of the events inside her fourth-grade classroom where a shooter killed her teachers and friends.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Opinion: When politicians echo Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes' famous observation about "shouting 'fire' in a crowded theater," it typically means they are trying to justify unconstitutional speech restrictions. So it was with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's comments after the racist mass shooting that killed 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store on Saturday.
Jimmy Lee Murphy is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Whitney Murphy, 26, and attempted first-degree murder for shooting his neighbor through a basement window the same day.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
Letter: My wife and I recently moved to Twin Falls from California and we are surprised by the lack of people speaking up in your newspaper. On the other hand, we love Twin Falls.
