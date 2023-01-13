 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $435,000

Brand new home by Payne Construction!!! 4 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom floor plan. 4th bedroom would make a great den. Open kitchen/dining living room area. LVP flooring in the living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Spacious primary bedroom and bath with oversized walk-in shower and a huge walk-in closet. Kitchen features a large island, Quartz counter tops with tiled backsplash, very large walkin pantry, gas range, microwave and dishwasher. The exterior is all stucco with some rock. The home has a high efficient gas furnace a 3 car garage and a covered patio area. The builder is including a fully fenced backyard at this price.

