4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $435,000

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Investigators from the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a Twin Falls man Tuesday on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Most Idaho dairies have 1,000 cows. This one has seven. Meet Pumpkin, Betty, Harley, Bambi, Reeba, Ferdinand the Bull and Caramel — and the farmer who wants to share their milk with you.
There is a commercial street in Twin Falls city limits that still dirt. And businesses say they are ready to take legal action or move elsewhere if it doesn't get fixed.
Navy veteran Glenn Cawley was ambushed and murdered — execution-style — in his home west of town in March 2015. Nearly seven years later, the horrific murder has gone unsolved.
Ida-Beef LLC, southwest of Burley, received a fourth federal humane slaughter inspection violation that showed a botched stun of a non-ambulatory Holstein cow on Dec. 21.
An Oakley family lost their home to fire on Sunday.
One of Mini-Cassia’s favorite places to eat is closing its doors for good on Monday afternoon — due to leasing issues, rising costs, a labor shortage and a shaky supply chain.
Police have asked the public's help in finding a missing adult who left her family's residence.
A student has been arrested for making a threatening post to social media. The teen was booked into the Jerome Detention Center on Tuesday.
Two people were taken to hospitals after a Tuesday evening head-on crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.