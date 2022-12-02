4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $424,900

New construction home just at the finishing touches phase. You could start off the new year with a new home. Sitting on a large corner lot with a side load garage this property is in the desirable area of Kimberly Idaho. Home will feature waterproof LVP flooring throughout the main living area, bathrooms, and laundry room, and the coziness of carpet in the bedroom. Dual vanities in the master suite as well as the guest bath. Cozy fireplace with rock surround from floor to ceiling. Come see your new home!