4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $424,900

This open layout, newer home is located in the desirable Kimberly Idaho. Enjoy the cooler weather cozied up near the gas fireplace. The open layout of the main living space allows for great entertainment. Waterproof LVP flooring runs throughout, with cozy carpet in the bedrooms. Hard surface countertop with under mount sinks. Tyvarian shower and tub surround to the ceiling, with a standalone tub in the master bath. Come see your new home! Virtual staging is provided in some photo's to illustrate the potential.

