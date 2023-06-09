Better than new! Turn key property with unobstructed views of the South Hills. This property offers a multitude of amenities including all appliances, water filtration, storage shed, pergola, landscaping, etc. This one owner home has been lightly lived in and is ready for new owners to make it their own.
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $420,000
