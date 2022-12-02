 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $419,900

Brand new house that will be completed at the beginning of the year. Currently under construction so still a little time left to possibly make some personal customizations. This home features an open layout with waterproof LVP flooring through the main living area, bathrooms, and laundry room, with comfortable carpet in the bedrooms. Cozy gas fireplace with rock surround from floor to ceiling. Custom, locally made, cabinets with soft close. Come see your new home!

