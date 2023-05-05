Welcome to this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the peaceful town of Kimberly. Nestled on a spacious lot, this home offers a delightful blend of modern amenities and rural living. Step inside and you'll be greeted by an inviting open floor plan with a beautifully designed kitchen featuring granite countertops, ample storage, and modern appliances. The living room is warm and welcoming with plenty of space to entertain guests or simply relax and unwind. The bedrooms are generously sized and offer plenty of natural light, making them perfect for those who need a bit of extra space. The garage offers plenty of extra room not to mention extra storage located above the garage with drop down stair access. The backyard offers great amenities including raised garden beds, fruit trees, etc. Call to schedule a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $400,000
