Experience the wonders of small town living in this like-new home nestled in a quaint cul-de-sac in Kimberly, just a mile from the prestigious Kimberly School District. This better than new home has been meticulously maintained and cared for, it boasts a spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, LVP flooring and 4 bedrooms! Impeccable landscaping and a fully fenced backyard for privacy and perfect for your furry friends. Plenty of room for toys with convenient gated RV parking on-site and a south facing front driveway. Don't miss this rare gem in a prime location, call today to set up a showing!