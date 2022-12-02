4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $398,000

BUILDER SAYS BRING AN OFFER, LETS GET CREATIVE. Elevated Homes is proud to be building this 4 bed, 2 bath home with 1630 sq. ft. on one level. Inviting covered front porch leads to entry way that offers some separation from the great room. Office/4th bedroom off entrance makes a great flex room. Great room beautiful kitchen showcasing quartz counters and lots of windows. Split bedroom floor plan with two guest bedrooms and full bath on one side and master suite on the other. Master includes a nice walk in closet, dual sinks and tile shower. Attached 2 car garage with RV Parking. Cover back porch is perfect for summer entertainment! The yard will have full sprinkler system and sod! Estimated completion date September 30, 2022.