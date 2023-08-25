Beautiful brand new home nestled in the highly sought after Heritage Farms Subd. Close to schools, shopping and recreation, it's the perfect place for you to hang your hat! This spacious house has three large bedrooms and a master suite with a walk-in closet to die for. Contact myself or your agent to view this great property! Possible lease with option to purchase.
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $380,000
